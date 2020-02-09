|
BRAYLIN LEWIS CLARK, 5 years old, of South Point, Ohio, passed away from this life on February 6, 2020, at home. Braylin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beatrice Clark. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Teresa Clark of South Point, Ohio; his siblings, who will always cherish their special memories of him; grandparents, Willie Clark of South Point, Ohio, and Henry and Rena Stamper of Huntington. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jason and Kelly Gibson for the love they gave Braylin, and a special friend, Becki Harless. We appreciate all the love and support from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and Hoops Family Children's Hospital, to which a donation of your choice may be made to honor Braylin. Braylin endured so much in his short life on this Earth, but he gained his reward with an eternal life in Heaven. No services will be held. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020