BRENDA JOYCE THACKER ONDERDONK, 78, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Onderdonk; her parents, Thomas and Juanita McQuaid Thacker; her grandparents, Gleo and Lillie Henson McQuaid and Charles and Jennie Nichols Thacker; her niece, Angela Justus, and nephew, Jeffery Thacker. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Ken Futrell, and granddaughter, Jaclyn Onderdonk-Futrell, of Ft. Myers, Florida, who also were her caregivers; a brother, Carl (Marcella) Thacker, and sister, Charlotte Thacker Justus; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019