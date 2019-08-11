Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA ONDERDONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA JOYCE (THACKER) ONDERDONK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENDA JOYCE (THACKER) ONDERDONK Obituary




BRENDA JOYCE THACKER ONDERDONK, 78, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Onderdonk; her parents, Thomas and Juanita McQuaid Thacker; her grandparents, Gleo and Lillie Henson McQuaid and Charles and Jennie Nichols Thacker; her niece, Angela Justus, and nephew, Jeffery Thacker. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Ken Futrell, and granddaughter, Jaclyn Onderdonk-Futrell, of Ft. Myers, Florida, who also were her caregivers; a brother, Carl (Marcella) Thacker, and sister, Charlotte Thacker Justus; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries