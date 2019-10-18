The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA VAUGHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN Obituary




BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN, 69, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1949, in Georgia, a daughter of the late Robert and Louise Hopkins Meade. She was a former employee of Tower Grocery and the Goodwill Store. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Wayne Vaughn; one daughter, Keri (Tyler) Lester of Barboursville; one son, Wayne (Renee) Vaughn of Huntington; one sister, Teresa (Paul) Eaton of Bluffton, S.C.; two brothers, Kenny Meade of Washington, D.C., and Brian Meade of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Andrew Lester, Derek Lester, Brooke Vaughn, Blaire Vaughn, Alison Johnstone and Jacob Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren, Addie Johnstone, Logan Johnstone and Griffin Johnstone. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, with Chaplain Bobbie Saunders officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now