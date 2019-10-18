|
BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN, 69, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1949, in Georgia, a daughter of the late Robert and Louise Hopkins Meade. She was a former employee of Tower Grocery and the Goodwill Store. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Wayne Vaughn; one daughter, Keri (Tyler) Lester of Barboursville; one son, Wayne (Renee) Vaughn of Huntington; one sister, Teresa (Paul) Eaton of Bluffton, S.C.; two brothers, Kenny Meade of Washington, D.C., and Brian Meade of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Andrew Lester, Derek Lester, Brooke Vaughn, Blaire Vaughn, Alison Johnstone and Jacob Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren, Addie Johnstone, Logan Johnstone and Griffin Johnstone. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, with Chaplain Bobbie Saunders officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019