







BRENDA LOU SAUL, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 11, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born June 19, 1951, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Magdalene Vance Holley. She was the former Executive Director of the Huntington Area Food Bank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Ellen Maynard, and one grandchild, Haley Hoover. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Saul; one daughter, Stephanie Hoover (Gary); one son, Michael Saul (Amanda); two sisters, Mary K. Cremeans (Clayton) and Georgetta Stevens (David); five grandchildren, Mikaela Saul, Dakota Saul, Tucker Hoover, Kendall Saul and Ethan Trautwein; Todd Hoover, who was like a son; and brother-in-law, Herb Maynard. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 15, 2019