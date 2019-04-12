







BRENDA MCCLELLAN, 67, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born on September 21, 1951, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Herman and Virginia Adkins. She was a devoted member of New Beginning Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward McClellan; brothers, Gary and Merle "Dee" Adkins; and brother-in-law, Bill Adkins. Survivors include her daughter, Angela McClellan of Huntington, of whom she was extremely proud; two sisters, Drema Dean (Richard) of Barboursville and Gilberta Simmons (Gary) of Elyria, Ohio; one brother, Herman Adkins Jr. of Barboursville; four sisters-in-law, Linda Adkins of Barboursville, Dianna Adkins of Barboursville, Ardella Adkins of Huntington and Evelyn Meade (Jimmy) of Lavalette; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019