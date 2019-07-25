|
|
BRENDA SUE STENDER, 70, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at home on July 21, 2019. She was born May 1, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of Carl Edwards Sr. and Dorothy Lee Neace Edwards. She was employed by American National Rubber Company. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Coleman Stender Sr.; her parents; and her brother, Daniel Lynn "Bucky" Edwards. She leaves behind her children, Troy Dale Stender and Christina Dawn (Bob) Rossi; her grandchildren, Nathan Ferguson and Shannon Rossi; her siblings, Carl Edwards (Kathy) and Linda McCloud (Pearley). Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church in Ceredo with Pastor Chris Day officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019