BRENDA TABOR, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born March 5, 1961, a daughter of Naomi Jeffers Smith and the late Lokie Smith. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Smith. She is survived by her husband, Thurston Tabor; children, Carolyn Stover (Randy), Bridget Smith (Rick), Christopher Tabor (Kristen), Jessica Watts (Travis); grandchildren, Brooke, Jacob, Abner, Madison, Hunter, Miranda, Cassady, Heather, Cassandra, Emily and Elizabeth; six brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019