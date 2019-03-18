







BRENNIS GOLDEN (B.G.) BOSTER II, flew home to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born February 19, 1935, in Lincoln Co., W.Va., to J. Herman and Ruby (Bowles) Boster. He graduated Hamlin High School and enlisted in the service in 1955. He fell in love and married Carolyn Bays on February 14, and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They have a daughter, Tammy, and son-in law, Doug Mathews, and granddaughter, Paige. He is survived by brother, T.J. (Ruth Ann) Boster, and sister, Betty (Rick) Richter. B.G. and was preceded in death by his parents. B.G. was a deacon at Sycamore Baptist Church. He retired from Rhone-Poulenc after 32 years of service. He was a member of Putnam Lodge 139 and the Valley of Huntington Scottish Rite 33rd degree where he served as Almoner. He belonged to the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple in Charleston, W.Va., where he was Chaplin. He supported Lincoln Co. FFA and was a member of the Cabell Co. Farm Bureau. His beloved family farm was honored with a Century Farm plaque recognizing 100 years family ownership. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday March 18, with Scottish Rite service at 7 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial at Valley View Cemetery with Masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to The Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607 or Scottish Rite Childhood Speech and Language Program c/o Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center, PO Box 294, Huntington, WV 25707. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary