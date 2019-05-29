The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
BRENT ROBERT BAILEY

BRENT ROBERT BAILEY, 55, of Lesage, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1963, in Huntington, a son of Gilbert Garland Bailey of Huntington and the late Bessie Irene Spurlock Bailey. He is also survived by his wife of 28 years, Michelle Workman Bailey; one son, Cordell Garland Bailey of Huntington, W.Va.; and one brother, Clinton Bailey of Roanoke, Va. He was a machinist for 30 years at American Babbitt Bearing. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brent will be missed by many. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
