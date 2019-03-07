|
BRIAN ALAN SMITH, 40, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1979, in Huntington, a son of Bruce Alan and Pamela Sue Spaulding Smith of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Margaret Spaulding; his paternal grandmother, Lola Smith; and an aunt, Debra Lynn Smith. In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Noah Brison Smith of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jason Samson of Cincinnati, Ohio; a nephew, Kaden Samson; two nieces, Kenlie Samson and Kylie Samson; and special friend, April. Private memorial services were held at Chapman's Mortuary. Donations may be made to a memorial college fund for his son, Noah Brison Smith, at City National Bank, 1900 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019