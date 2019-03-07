The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN ALAN SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BRIAN ALAN SMITH Obituary




BRIAN ALAN SMITH, 40, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1979, in Huntington, a son of Bruce Alan and Pamela Sue Spaulding Smith of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Margaret Spaulding; his paternal grandmother, Lola Smith; and an aunt, Debra Lynn Smith. In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Noah Brison Smith of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jason Samson of Cincinnati, Ohio; a nephew, Kaden Samson; two nieces, Kenlie Samson and Kylie Samson; and special friend, April. Private memorial services were held at Chapman's Mortuary. Donations may be made to a memorial college fund for his son, Noah Brison Smith, at City National Bank, 1900 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now