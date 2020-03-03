|
|
BRIAN SCOTT MEADOWS, 42, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at home. A celebration of life service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Jacob Marshall officiating. Brian was born January 14, 1978, in Huntington, a son of William Howard and Rebecca Molnar Meadows. One brother, William Joseph Meadows, and his maternal and paternal grandparents preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Marshall University and worked as an accountant. Survivors in addition to his parents include: one aunt, Barbara Ellis (Jim) of Huntington; one uncle, Joe Molnar (Kathy) of Morgantown; his companion, Beth Browning and her children of Harts, W.Va.; five cousins, LeAnn Genetti (Frank) of Raleigh, N.C., Julie Ellis of Huntington, Celia, Grace and Colin Molnar of Morgantown; one niece, Tember Wilfong of Huntington; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Recovery Point, 2425 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703, in Brian's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020