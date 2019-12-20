|
On Monday, December 16, 2019, beloved daughter BRIANA SUE DICKESS (BB) passed away at age 24 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Born on September 3, 1995, she grew up in Willow Wood, Ohio, and graduated from Fairland High School in 2014. She later completed courses at Eastern Gateway Community College. She was blessed with an extensive blended family: Mike ("Papa Smurf") and Carla Daniel (parents); Mack Dickess (brother); Seth Daniel (brother); sister, Brittany Markins (Danny); Larry (Ann) Dickess (father); Curtis Dickess (brother); Jerry (Stephanie) Dickess (brother); Aaliyah Dickess (sister); grandparents: Carl E. Cochran ("Old Man"), Gloria (Nana) and Roland (Pop Pop) Castle, George (Pawpaw) and Janet Daniel, John (PawPaw) Pancake; great-grandparents, Ralph and Nancy Estes and Betty Getzandanner. Aunts and uncles include: Carl Cochran Jr. (Melissa) and Carlena (Steve) Austin, J.D. (Debra) Pancake, Missy (Jeremy) Davidson, Kelli (Scott) Jordan, Joe (Melissa) Castle, Melissa (Brad) Mowry, Amy (Denny) Rogers, Brad (Becca) Drumm and Ruth (Odell) Nicely; close cousins, Lily and Anabelle Cochran, and Taylor (Austin) Templeton. Nieces and nephews are Phoebe Dickess, Brody Lucas, Brinley Markins, Autumn, Scarlett and Eli Davidson, Jonathan and Nichole Pancake, and Ava Dickess; close friends: Caitlyn and Michelle Childers and David, Dianna Taylor, Samantha Lamb and Miranda Hayes. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Dorothy Cochran and Pam Pancake, and other loved ones. Briana was a special young woman with a heart of gold. She loved animals and kids, surrounding herself and spoiling them with toys and candy whenever possible. She also loved to travel with her family, visiting many destinations such as Hershey, Pa., Ocean City, Md., Atlantic City, N.J., Washington, D.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Las Vegas, Nev., Orlando, Fla., Gunnersville, Ala., Graceland and Nashville, Tenn., Put-In-Bay, Ohio, New York City, N.Y., Baltimore, Md., Daytona, Fla., and the Grand Canyon. She loved to sing, listen to music and would often shake her booty when the right song was playing (e.g., Lizzo). Friends of Briana knew about her love of food, with mac'n cheese as her primary staple. She spent many hours searching for new recipes for her mom to make. She liked to read, especially Nora Roberts' romance novels. She was a member of 4-H for five years, earning Grand Reserve Champion in 2013 with her rabbits. She loved her family. She loved babysitting. She loved helping others, often volunteering to assist with special education students and the Special Olympics, later working at the Autism Services Center in Huntington. Despite often having two left feet, she was an avid sports player, participating in basketball, track, volleyball, baseball and cheerleading. She was also a fan who watched many games alongside her family, frequently debating who OSU would beat. It was a joy to hear her giggle and to see her mischievous side. She was always very quiet growing up, a quietness that hid the fierce strength she carried inside. That strength and fierceness allowed her to bravely fight â€" and mostly win â€" three battles with leukemia. She endured much over the past five years but never let her beautiful light dim. She will always be an inspiration to us. We love you, BB. We miss you. We're so very proud of the lovely young lady you became. You are loved beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Dear Jack" foundation (www.dearjackfoundation.org/donate) in Briana's honor. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Markins officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.