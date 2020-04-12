Home

BRIDGET ANN GOHEEN

BRIDGET ANN GOHEEN, 65, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be held for the family. Bridget was born on June 18, 1954, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Harry B. Goheen Jr. and Josephine Ann Blair Goheen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brothers, Mary Kathryn Goheen, Michael B. Goheen and Charles P. Goheen; and a brother-in-law, Pat Clifford. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a retired night auditor. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, William B. and Connie Goheen, Stephen A. and Melissa Goheen; sister, Christine Clifford; nieces and nephews, Robert Clifford and Kim Bowers, Nicholas Clifford, W.M. Blair and Ashley Goheen and Andrew Patrick and Molly Goheen; great-nieces and -nephews, Liam and Ella Goheen and Lillian Goheen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
