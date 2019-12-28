|
SISTER BRIGETTA FORDE, age 94, passed peacefully at Wheeling Hospital on December 25, 2019. She was born Margaret Forde, the eldest daughter of the late John and Brigid Murray Forde. She received her primary, elementary and secondary education in Ireland. Upon completion of her secondary program, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wheeling in February 1946. Sr. Brigetta celebrated seventy years in religious life in 2016. For most of her religious life, she taught at the elementary level in the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese. During her first teaching experiences, classes consisted of double grades usually numbering over forty children. She dedicated herself to making sure children had a good education in her classroom. In addition to the regular teaching schedule, she taught catechism classes, later known as C.C.D., on weekends, as well as Vacation Schools during the summer. After leaving full-time teaching, she tutored children and adults who had special learning needs in reading and writing. She participated in training programs conducted by Literacy Volunteers of America and Laubach Literacy International. All her teaching and tutoring experiences were very rewarding for Sr. Brigetta. Family and friends were received from 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mount St. Joseph Chapel, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where the Vigil Service was held at 7 p.m. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated by Msgr. Coyne on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph Chapel. Interment will take place in the Sisters of St. Joseph section of Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003. Funeral arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Home, Fourteenth and Eoff Streets, Wheeling. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019