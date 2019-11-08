Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for BRUCE SHEPHERD
BRUCE T. SHEPHERD

BRUCE T. SHEPHERD, 62, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on January 7, 1957, to the late Robert and Emogene Shepherd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Margie Adkins, Goldie Messenger, Kay Poff, Ruth Elkins, Sue Turner and Patty Shepherd; and one brother, Bill Shepherd. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Hayes Shepherd; in-laws, James "Skip" and Marcella Hayes; three sons, Bruce, Derrick (Jo) and Rodney (Lori) Shepherd; six grandchildren, Allison, Brady, Hunter, Josie, Logan and Dixie; one great-grandson, Braxton; sister, Judy Shephard; brother, Robert Shepherd Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Kimmey and staff, Hospice of Huntington and St. Mary's Infusion Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
