The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE ELKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE WARREN ELKINS Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BRUCE WARREN ELKINS Sr. Obituary




BRUCE WARREN ELKINS SR., 61, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on May 21, 1957, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., a son of the late James Elkins Sr. and Audrey Elkins. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Elkins. He is survived by one daughter, Nicole Meadows; two sons, Jeremy Elkins and Bruce Elkins Jr. and his wife Michelle. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Burnside and her husband David; one brother, James Elkins Jr.; five grandchildren, Zach, Justin, Masson, Haylee and Johannah; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now