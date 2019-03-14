|
BRUCE WARREN ELKINS SR., 61, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on May 21, 1957, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., a son of the late James Elkins Sr. and Audrey Elkins. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Elkins. He is survived by one daughter, Nicole Meadows; two sons, Jeremy Elkins and Bruce Elkins Jr. and his wife Michelle. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Burnside and her husband David; one brother, James Elkins Jr.; five grandchildren, Zach, Justin, Masson, Haylee and Johannah; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019