Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, WV
View Map
BRYAN GLEN NUNLEY, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 29, 1964, in Huntington. He was a retired Air Force Veteran of 20 years, a member of Chapter #2, Huntington, and a member of VFW Post #1064, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura E. Nunley. He is survived by two sisters, Jeanette (Jim) Withrow of Charleston, W.Va., and Lizabeth Joy Nunley of California; and many, many friends. He was loved by many. He helped out his closest friends and all their families. He was the most generous and kind man anyone would come across and gave his all to benefit veterans. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held two hours before the service on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
