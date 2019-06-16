







BRYAN GLEN NUNLEY, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 29, 1964, in Huntington. He was a retired Air Force Veteran of 20 years, a member of Chapter #2, Huntington, and a member of VFW Post #1064, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura E. Nunley. He is survived by two sisters, Jeanette (Jim) Withrow of Charleston, W.Va., and Lizabeth Joy Nunley of California; and many, many friends. He was loved by many. He helped out his closest friends and all their families. He was the most generous and kind man anyone would come across and gave his all to benefit veterans. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held two hours before the service on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.