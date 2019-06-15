Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN NUNLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN NUNLEY

Obituary Flowers

BRYAN NUNLEY Obituary




BRYAN NUNLEY, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the United States Air Force. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries