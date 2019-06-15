|
BRYAN NUNLEY, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the United States Air Force. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 15, 2019
