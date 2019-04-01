|
|
BRYAN "J.B." VENOY, 79, of Milton, passed away March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Ministers Alan Cole and Chris Roberts. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. He was born June 24, 1939, in Huntington, a son of the late Junie Bryan and Ivy Weatherholt Venoy. He was a longtime member of 26th Street Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Piney Bledsoe Venoy; and one son, Flint Venoy. J.B. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Eplion of Milton; and three grandchildren, Chandra Jack, Max Venoy and Andrea Venoy. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019