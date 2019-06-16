|
|
BUDDY IRVIN KILGORE, 83, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor John Harris. Burial will follow in Kilgore-Artrip Cemetery, Huntington. He was born September 22, 1935, in Wayne County, a son of the late Irvin and Dolly Elmore Kilgore. He was a machine operator with Calgon Carbon Corporation and a lifelong member of the Junior Oder United American Mechanics. Buddy also attended the Beulah Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Howerton Kilgore; infant son, Russell Irvin; daughter, Susan O'Neal; granddaughter, Laura Wood; sister, Phyllis Nohmer Smith; and brothers, David Kilgore and John Kilgore. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Wood, Lori (Kevin) Miller and Marissa (Tony) Dea; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Kilgore and Mike Kilgore; and sons-in-law, Dave O'Neal and Kelly Wood. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019