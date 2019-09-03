|
C. RAY DAY, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born February 24, 1940, in Huntington, son of the late Clyde and Emma Day. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Day, and one sister, Arlene Dobbs. He was a retired manager from Kmart in South Point, Ohio, and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Donna Day; one son, Joey Day of Huntington; one daughter, Carrie Rider of Huntington; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde Jack Day of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Bernice Hesson of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019