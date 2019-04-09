The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for CAITLIN STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAITLIN ELIZABETH STEWART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAITLIN ELIZABETH STEWART Obituary




CAITLIN ELIZABETH STEWART, 29, of Huntington, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. She was born August 5, 1989, in Weirton, W.Va., a. daughter of David Todd and Tonya Xenos Stewart. She attended First Church of the Nazarene, was a 2007 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, and worked at Wendy's. Survivors in addition to her parents include one sister, Hannah Danielle Stewart; two aunts, Karen Stone and Deborah Forth and her husband Jimmy, all of Huntington; one uncle and his wife, Rex and Christine Stewart of Cincinnati, Ohio; one niece, Lylah Grace Berry; and one nephew, Parker Andrew Berry. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Rev. Fred McCarty officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now