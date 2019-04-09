|
|
CAITLIN ELIZABETH STEWART, 29, of Huntington, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. She was born August 5, 1989, in Weirton, W.Va., a. daughter of David Todd and Tonya Xenos Stewart. She attended First Church of the Nazarene, was a 2007 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, and worked at Wendy's. Survivors in addition to her parents include one sister, Hannah Danielle Stewart; two aunts, Karen Stone and Deborah Forth and her husband Jimmy, all of Huntington; one uncle and his wife, Rex and Christine Stewart of Cincinnati, Ohio; one niece, Lylah Grace Berry; and one nephew, Parker Andrew Berry. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Rev. Fred McCarty officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019