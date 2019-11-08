|
CALVIN C. "CHRIS" PORTER, also known by friends as "Butch," passed away October 29, 2019. Born July 24, 1946, he was the son of Calvin Porter and Catherine Porter. After graduating from high school, Chris served four years in the U.S. Navy as a medic. A lifelong resident of the area, he worked for forty years as an RN at St. Mary's Hospital before his retirement. For the past 44 years, Chris was active in the Tri-State Area Boy Scouts. He received the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit and was a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. He was also a Wilderness Ranger for 36 years. Chris is survived by two sons, Nathan (Cori) Porter of Laurelville, Ohio, and Nick (Jennifer) Porter of Lesage, and a daughter, Elizabeth (Jason) Duke of East Liverpool, Ohio, as well as their mother, Jackie Porter of Milton. Also surviving are his siblings, Thomas Porter, Mickey Porter, Richard Porter and Jennie Lynn Storch. He is preceded in death by his parents and a beloved sister-in-law, Nedra Porter. Chris is also survived by six grandchildren, Jordan, Kyra, Braden, Ealey, Della and Joseph, whom he loved and adored. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with military honors beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Chris' name to or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019