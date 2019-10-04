|
CALVIN G. "BILL" KELLY JR. passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Bill was born August 5, 1934, in Camden on Gauley, W.Va., and raised in Richwood, W.Va. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Hicks Hosey, stepfather, Delbert Hosey, and father, Calvin G. Kelly Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Marge Adams Kelly; sister, Sue Phillips; three children, Glen Kelly (Cindy), John Kelly (Kim) and Vickie Kelly-Moore (Joe); four grandchildren, Erin Stephens (Shannon), Amber Kelly, C.G. Kelly and John David Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Aurea, Soren and Pearl Stephens. He held great pride in serving his country in the USMC between the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He received services from the Beckley VAMC and loved his fellow veterans. He then began a career with the U.S. Postal Service, lasting 44 years. He began as a mail carrier in Kenova, W.Va., and then as an OIC at numerous offices. He was Postmaster at West Hamlin, Sistersville, Barboursville and retired from Marlinton, W.Va. Bill loved the mountains, trout fishing and C-K football. He often reminisced about coaching the blue team in buddy league and working with other boosters to build the C-K stadium locker rooms during the 1970s. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mount View Memorial Park, Richwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Advocates for Disabled American Veterans or other veteran programs.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019