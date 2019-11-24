|
CARL ALOYSIUS BLATT, 85, of Huntington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral Liturgy will be concelebrated on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Adam Blatt, his grandson, and Fr. Douglas Ondeck. The Rite of Committal will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Carl was born on June 9, 1934, in Huntington, the son of the late Ralph and Eleanor Bickar Blatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Carl Blatt Jr. He was retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation after 44 years of service, where he was a respected pipeline welder and welding inspector. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as Eucharistic Minister, as well as a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. He was also a founding member of the Bergoo Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susan Lockhart Blatt; five children, Desiree (Gregg) Hall, Chris (Joy) Blatt, Bill (Patrice) Blatt, Renee (Dan) Jeffers and Diane (Todd) Gilbert; as well as 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019