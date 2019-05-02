







On Sunday, April 28, 2019, CARL ANTHONY "TONY" WILSON, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Sharon Lawson Wilson, went to be with the Lord at the age of 72. Tony was born February 10, 1947, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Anthony and Garnett Wilson. He was a longtime heating and cooling business owner, as well as a supervisor of maintenance at Heritage Manor. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Wilson Frisby, Jewell Wilson Bell, Phyllis Wilson Ross; as well as brothers, Paul Wilson and Bill Wilson. Additional survivors include his children, Gary, Toni Lee and Brandi; and his stepchildren, Kathy Wellman and Kim Frazier. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack Wilson; and sister, Louise Wilson Endicott. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, by Rev. Scott Byard. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019