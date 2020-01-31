|
CARL D. STINNETT, 89, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born and raised in Clifton Forge, Va., to the late William Lacy and Erma Honts Stinnett. He was also preceded in death by his only brother, William Lacy Stinnett Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Persinger Stinnett, and their children, son Randy Stinnett and wife Penny and daughter Renee Stinnett. Carl served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War; he was stationed in South Africa, Madison, Wisconsin, and Spokane, Washington. After that, he had a long and successful career with CSX Railroad as Chief Mechanical Officer in Huntington, W.Va., and Baltimore, Md. After retirement, he and Barbara had a condo in Daytona Beach, Fla., and they split their time between there and South Point, Ohio, for over 25 years. They also were avid Marshall fans, never missing a home game, and traveled to many away games. Carl also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing at his son's cabin on Raccoon Creek in Gallipolis, Ohio. No one was a stranger to Carl; he had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met and immediately make them feel comfortable. Anyone who met him formed a lifelong bond. He was a super intelligent man, a great storyteller, funny and quite a charmer. He will be missed by his family and many friends he made through the years. Carl just recently lost, due to a sudden unexpected death, his faithful companion and steadfast friend, Sambo. They are once again enjoying their walks and looking out for each other. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's name to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Dr. Hal Jeter. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020