CARL E. GALLOWAY, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born July 2, 1931, in Huntington, son of the late Bert and Maggie Ellis Galloway. He was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Johnson; brother, Jack Galloway; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Eileen Corn; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Galloway; brothers-in-law, Jerry Corn, Danny Corn, Ferrell (Nancy) Hesson and Dave Dunfee. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann Galloway; son, Carl Michael Galloway and his wife Debbie Galloway of Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jordan, Josh and Jenna Galloway; brother-in-law, Rick Corn and Kim; sisters-in-law, Ina Lee Dunfee and Peggy Corn; and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Greasy Ridge Church of Christ and served as an elder for many years. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. He owned his own TV and radio repair business and retired from Collins Career Center. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. No visitation will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.