







CARL E. ROACH went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019. He was born June 25, 1930, the son of the late George and Ethel Price Roach. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Pinkerman Roach, two sons, infant Bobby Joe and Randy E. Roach, sisters, Rodella Muth, Roberta Collins and Alta Scarberry, and one brother, John Roach. He is survived by his loving son, Carl Roach Jr. (Sharon) of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Fannie Blake, Ruth Reger, Rosa Beaver, Joyce (Gary) Adkins; brothers, Wylie Roach, Mike (Debbie) Roach, Millard (Mary) Roach, O'dell (Joyce) Roach; grandchildren, Christy (Roger) Glover, Amy (Ronnie) Robinson, Lisa Roach and Mark Roach; great-grandchildren, Melanie, Hunter, Brooklynn and Harleigh; and a host of family and friends. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Southern States Cooperative. Funeral service will be held at the LeSage Apostolic Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, with Pastor Jerry Stickler officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Greenbottom Cemetery. Thanks to the staff of Hospice of Huntington, and special thanks to Dr. Cole, Trish, Darci and Trisha. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019