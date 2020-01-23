|
|
CARL EUGENE MEDLEY, 53, of Huntington, WV, gained his wings on January 20, 2020, following a long illness. Born May 15, 1966, in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Bobbie J. Brown and Carl Edward Medley and grandson of Helen Penn, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by one sister, Regina Ann Hill of Huntington, WV, who was his pride and joy. Carl "Bub" lived most of his adult life in Charlotte, NC. While there, he worked in banquet services at the Holiday Inn. In 2009, he asked to come back home to Huntington where he quickly became independent once again by working at Elder Beerman. A few years later, he was diagnosed with MS and became disabled, but with medication was able to function successfully. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Reds fan. He was a comedian at heart, and each time he had a visit at the doctor's office or hospital there was so much laughter because of the things that he would colorfully say. He would remind everyone at the hospital that his sister worked there and he was very proud of that fact. He enjoyed playing video games and watching "The Young and the Restless" daily, without interruption. His favorite music duo was Daryl Hall and John Oates, and you could see that he enjoyed them by the picture cutouts that he had collected of them over the years. ln 2019, there was a noticeable decline in his weight and strength. A CT scan would later reveal a diagnosis of cancer. It was a shock to both of us as we sat in Dr. Sharma's office with tears running down our faces. He had 33 successful radiation treatments and endured each one like a champ, and was finally able to rest and find peace in his own apartment. He stated on more than one occasion during this time that he was "ready to go home." He knew and had made peace with that. He is resting peacefully. The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't make it to the Superbowl, "Bub," but you received your wings and your crown in only a way that you could. I can clearly envision you colorfully saying to Grandma Helen Penn, "I'm HOME!" I would like to thank Dr. Sanjeev S. Sharma, Dr. Scott R. Gibbs and Dr. Paul B. Ferguson and each of their staff. Thank you to my SMMC family who watched over my brother during his appointments as he boasted at the fact that "his sister" worked there with you all. Special thanks to Keith Whitfield (neighbor and friend) and Cassie Spurlock who was Carl's previous caregiver and friend. Chapman's Mortuary is handling all arrangements, although there will be no services pursuant to Carl's request. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the , 1336 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV, In Memory of Carl Medley, or donations of supplements may be dropped off or sent to the Radiology Oncology Department at SMMC to help those battling cancer. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020