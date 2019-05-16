The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504

Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504

CARL EUGENE SCARBERRY, 84, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living. He was born August 9, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Ivan Scarberry and Violena Tassen Scarberry McCallister. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Wanda King, and two brothers, Merrill and Lloyd Scarberry. He is survived by his wife, Layanna King Scarberry; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brent A. and Kelly Scarberry of Barboursville and Eddie and Cindy Scarberry of Hurricane, W.Va.; one sister, Beulah Lawhon; four grandchildren, Matthew (Kathy) Scarberry, Kristin Scarberry, Jackson Scarberry and Haley Scarberry; four great-grandchildren, Juliet Scarberry, Leeson Scarberry, Isabelle and Hattie Scarberry. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bob Ray. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who loved to camp. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, or Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, 3544 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
