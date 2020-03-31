The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ridgelawn Memorial Park
Huntington, WV
View Map
CARL HEATH BEAMAN


1972 - 2020
CARL HEATH BEAMAN Obituary

CARL HEATH BEAMAN, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. Private graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow. Carl was born January 30, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Joan Bays of Huntington. He was a welder by trade. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Lance Beaman. In addition to his mother, survivors include a niece, Jordan Spears; two nephews, Donovan Spears and Jesse Beaman; his cousin Sasha Bays; and many other great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In light of recent events, online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
