|
|
CARL HEATH BEAMAN, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. Private graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow. Carl was born January 30, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Joan Bays of Huntington. He was a welder by trade. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Lance Beaman. In addition to his mother, survivors include a niece, Jordan Spears; two nephews, Donovan Spears and Jesse Beaman; his cousin Sasha Bays; and many other great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In light of recent events, online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020