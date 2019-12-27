The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
CARL LEE CHAPMAN


1937 - 2019
CARL LEE CHAPMAN Obituary

CARL LEE CHAPMAN, 82, of Milton, W.Va., passed away December 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born June 11, 1937, in Putnam County, W.Va., a son of the late Everette and Clara Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Nimmo Chapman; three sisters, Mable, Margie and Wanda; and six brothers, Lloyd, Ray, Junior, Orville, Thurman and Wesley. He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Hall; one son, Gregory Chapman (Tammy); one sister, Nancy Adkins (Johnny); two brothers, Clifford Chapman (Augusta) and Charles Chapman; three grandchildren, Jessica Meadows (Jeremy), Tanner Chapman and Emma Chapman; one great-grandson, Wyatt Meadows; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired from ACF Industries. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Ronnie Scarberry. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
