Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Huntington, WV
CARL NICHOLS Jr.

CARL NICHOLS JR., 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Burial will follow. He was born June 29, 1925, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son of the late Carl and Florence Kisor Nichols. Carl was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served during WWII. He was also a retired officer with the Huntington Police Department and the US Marshals Service. Carl was a member of Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Illene Dillow Nichols, and second wife, Esther Huffman Nichols; son, Carl L. Nichols III; and niece, Lisa Nichols. Survivors include several grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Nichols and Roy Nichols; nephews, Melvin Nichols Jr. and Jeffrey Lee Nichols; and nieces, Tina Spaulding, Boni Adkins, Karen Ray and Mellisa Martin. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at noon. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
