







CARL NICHOLS JR., 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Burial will follow. He was born June 29, 1925, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son of the late Carl and Florence Kisor Nichols. Carl was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served during WWII. He was also a retired officer with the Huntington Police Department and the US Marshals Service. Carl was a member of Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Illene Dillow Nichols, and second wife, Esther Huffman Nichols; son, Carl L. Nichols III; and niece, Lisa Nichols. Survivors include several grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Nichols and Roy Nichols; nephews, Melvin Nichols Jr. and Jeffrey Lee Nichols; and nieces, Tina Spaulding, Boni Adkins, Karen Ray and Mellisa Martin. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at noon. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary