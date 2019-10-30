|
CARL RAY PRATT, 75, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on October 27, 2019, after a brief illness at the home of his sister, Loretta (Rita) Harless, in Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Pastor Ron Donahoe and Rev. John Gue. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born in Cabell County, W.Va., on May 30, 1944, to the late Ray L. and Mae Nicolls Pratt. He was a faithful member of the Upper Smith Creek United Baptist Church. He will be dearly missed. Carl retired from SuperValu Grocery Warehouse in Milton, W.Va., after 31 years of service. After retirement, he raised a few calves on his farm that has been in the Nicolls family since the early 1900s. He is survived by his son, Carl Jason (Bridget) Pratt, and two granddaughters, Kylie and Taylor Pratt; his sister, Loretta (Darold) Harless of Mansfield, Ohio; a special niece, Tammy (Harless) Canfield, that he always called his favorite niece because she was the only one; also by loving nephews, Scott and Todd Harless and Mike and Mark Pratt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Millard (Buster) Pratt. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Smith Creek United Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019