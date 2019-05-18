|
CARL RUSSELL, 88, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Barbara Gail Derifield Russell, died May 16 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. He was a heavy equipment operator for Lawrence County Engineers. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rock Camp United Methodist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio; burial in Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion's Warriors Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 18, 2019
