CARL W. CARY, 82, of Ona, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Simon Morrison. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born October 5, 1936, in Logan, a son of the late Carl and Emma Wysong Cary. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Higginbotham Cary; two daughters, Laura Robinson of Ona and Judy and Jeff Napier of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Ed and Rebekka Cary of Pardeeville, Wis.; one sister, Helen Sloan of Barboursville; one brother, Richard and Claudia Cary of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Brandon and Charity McComas, Justin and Marla McComas, Cody Cary, Emily Cary, Seth Napier and Kerie Napier; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb McComas and Eli McComas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019