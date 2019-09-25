The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL CARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL W. CARY


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL W. CARY Obituary




CARL W. CARY, 82, of Ona, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Simon Morrison. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born October 5, 1936, in Logan, a son of the late Carl and Emma Wysong Cary. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Higginbotham Cary; two daughters, Laura Robinson of Ona and Judy and Jeff Napier of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Ed and Rebekka Cary of Pardeeville, Wis.; one sister, Helen Sloan of Barboursville; one brother, Richard and Claudia Cary of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Brandon and Charity McComas, Justin and Marla McComas, Cody Cary, Emily Cary, Seth Napier and Kerie Napier; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb McComas and Eli McComas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now