CARLOS EARMEL STEPP, 76, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Funeral service will be conducted noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will be in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Carlos was born October 27, 1942, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Wade and Opal Young Stepp. He was also preceded in death by one son, Timmy Stepp, and eight brothers and sisters. He was a retired excavation equipment operator with Teamsters Union Local 505. He was a Master Carpenter who loved his wife, his family and his dogs. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Blevins Stepp; five children, Eugene (Sherri) Stepp of Proctorville, Ohio, Randall (Latonnya) Stepp of Prichard, W.Va., Carlos "Jr" Stepp of Proctorville, Ohio, Judy (Troy) Tolliver of Lebanon, Ohio, and James (Karen) Blevins of Destrehan, La.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including granddaughters Melyssa (Markus) Hunt and Kassie Stepp. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019