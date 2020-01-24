|
|
CARLOS RAY LEEP, 81, of Huntington, husband of Rosie Plybon Leep, graduated to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born January 17, 1939, in Wayne, a son of the late Elmer H. Leep and Gracie Porter Leep. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Hartsel Leep, and two sisters, Patricia Dick and Erma Leep. Ray retired from C.J. Hughes Construction after 50 years of service as a Triple A Welder. Additional survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosie Leep; his daughter, Carlena Mullins (Rick) of Huntington; two sons, Carlos Leep (Crystal) of Huntington and Carroll Leep (Angie) of Grayson, Ky.; two brothers, Glenny Leep of Wayne and Cecil Leep of Huntington; three sisters, Iva Sullivan of Proctorville, Ohio, Kathy Adkins (Popper) and Juanita Leep, both of Huntington; two special grandsons whom lived with him, Drew "Drewboy" Leep and Brice "Baby" Leep; four other grandchildren, Terry and Seth Mullins, Amanda Choate and Carl Leep; and a host of great-grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be held at England Hill Free Will Baptist Church by Pastor Drew Leep and Pastor Willie May in Cattlesburg, Ky., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday the 24th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020