|
|
CARLTON DELANO "CARL" BAILEY SR., 83, of Barboursville, passed away November 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he went home to be with the Lord. He was born November 8, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Charlie Milton Bailey and Emma Chinn Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a successful business owner in Huntington prior to moving to New Mexico to further his endeavors in business. He was a city councilman and a member of the Rotary Club in Deming, New Mexico. Carl was a 50-plus-year member of the Masonic Masons Western Star 11, Guyandotte. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 16. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juanita Chatterton Bailey; three daughters and sons-in-law, Polly and Randy Henry, Becky and John Napier, and Brenda and Spike Black; one son, Carl Bailey Jr.; one sister, Maxine Childers; sister-in-law, Betty Bailey; nine grandchildren, John-Michael Garrido, Jessica Owen, Shawn Garrido, Luke Wright, Todd Napier, Mary Wright, Marissa Cole, Sara Bailey and Phillip Bailey; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Special thank you to Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU nurses for all their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019