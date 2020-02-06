|
|
CARMELLA McCLOUD, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., gained her wings February 3, 2020. Left behind are her loving sister, Ellen McCloud of Huntington; brother, William "Billy" McCloud Jr. of Florida; her friends; and her beloved four-legged babies. Private burial will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with Kenneth "Ray" Adkins officiating. McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020