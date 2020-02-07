|
CAROL GENE CHILDERS, 87, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Tazewell, Va., and Holly Hill, Fla., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., November 18, 1932, to the late Homer and Mary Haner Henry. She was a longtime employee of the Bell Telephone Company and Publix Supermarkets. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Kennie Ray Childers; one brother, Homer L. "Larry" Henry (Ken Kirk); one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra Joan and Ralph M. Roberts; two sons, Rickey Alan Fitzwater and Joe Stephen "Steve" Fitzwater; and one grandson, Nelson Soto. Carol is survived by her daughter, Robin (Steve) Gurley; two sons, Scott (Connie) Fitzwater and Timothy James Fitzwater; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her youngest brother, Thomas Patrick (Patricia) Henry, nephew and niece, Lafe Henry Roberts and Christine Roberts, great-nieces, Britney (Chris) Spears and Elizabeth Jean Roberts (J.D. Holley), one great-nephew, Lafe Henry "Hank" Roberts II, and six great-great-nieces and -nephews. Carol's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Genesis Putnam and Wallace Funeral Home for their kindness and assistance to our family during this time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020