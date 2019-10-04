The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
CAROL JEAN ADKINS


1966 - 2019
CAROL JEAN ADKINS Obituary




CAROL JEAN ADKINS, 53, of Milton, passed away October 1, 2019, at home. She was born January 15, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Franklin D. Adkins and the late Pauline Akers Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Franklin "Todd" Adkins. She is also survived by one brother, David and Lois Scherer; one sister, Theresa and Jim Dean; sister-in-law, Libby Adkins; nephew, Joshua Lykins; niece, Lauren Dean; nephew, Spencer Dean. She was the first graduate of Teays Valley Christian School, attended Marshall University and was a member of Fort Myers Power Squadron. Although she spent many hours at her desk in the family business, her true love was the outdoors. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
