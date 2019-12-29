|
CAROL LEA (ADKINS) BENDER, 88, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky. Carol was born June 11, 1931, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Victor and Gladys Mills Adkins. She was a graduate of Wayne High School in 1949 and retired from Equitable Life Assurance Company with 38 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arden R. Bender, and a sister, Helena Spurlock. Carol and Arden never had children of their own; however, they provided for many children in a Columbus, Ohio, school district, where he taught school. Survivors include four sisters, Beulah (Glen) Baisden, Betty Damron, Peggy Ferguson and Janice (Cecil) Merritt; two sisters-in-law, Gene Bender and Teresa Bender; special niece, Bobbie Simmons; another special niece and nephew, Roger and Mitzi Beller, and many other nieces and nephews she loved dearly; special friends, Tammy Hawthorne, Ray and Tina Boster and Donna Mills. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019