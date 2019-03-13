|
CAROL MORSE FAUDREE, 69, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away March 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L. Morse and Mable "Smith" Morse. Carol Faudree was a 1967 graduate of Point Pleasant (W.Va.) High School. She received her BA degree and Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Marshall University and was a retired State of Ohio School teacher and principal for Lawrence County, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, George Oakley Faudree, and a son, Paul Edward Faudree and his wife Elizabeth Dyan Owsley Faudree of Strongsville, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen L. Morse and his wife Opal Rose Morse of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Funeral arrangements are still incomplete at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tenn.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019