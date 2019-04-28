The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MR. CAROL RAYMOND TAYLOR, 82, of Milton, passed away April 25, 2019, at his home. He was born March 29, 1937, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Theodore and Beulah Meadows Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna May Taylor; one daughter, Angela Taylor; one son, Doyle Taylor; one brother, Don Taylor; and three sisters, Alice Smith, Dorothy Doss and Jean Sovine. He is survived by his son, Olin Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. He was a former employee of JABO Supply, St. Mary's Medical Center, Morris Memorial, Blenko and Lawson's Vault and Monument. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, by Pastor Claude Spurlock. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington Health and Rehab, and the doctors at HIMG for their care and support. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
