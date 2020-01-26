The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
CAROLE CYRUS RATLIFF

CAROLE CYRUS RATLIFF Obituary

CAROLE CYRUS RATLIFF, of Ona, went peacefully to be with her Lord. She was born on November 19, 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elihue Ratliff; a brother, Joe Cyrus; and a beloved nephew, Paul Davis. She is survived by brothers, Raymond Cyrus of Barboursville and Stuart Cyrus of Proctorville, Ohio; and two sisters, Shirley Davis of Barboursville and Mary Lou Sexton of Fargo, S.D. A very special thanks to Genesis Putnam Center in Teays Valley for all your helpfulness and compassion. We will miss you, Carole, and your kindness and sweet spirit! Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
