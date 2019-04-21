The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
CAROLENE OSBURN-GARRETT, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Summers Nursing and Rehab Home, Hinton, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carlyle and Ethelene (Armontrout) Garrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Osburn, and an infant son, James Scott Anderson. Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Eckert of Madison, Ala.; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Alison Anderson of St. Johns, Fla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Peggy Garrett of Watkinsville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Nick Stein, Jake Stein, Alex Anderson and Emily Anderson; a great-grandchild, Kaden Maskewit; a nephew, John Garrett of Madison, Ga.; and a niece, Laura Cruz of Watkinsville, Ga. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
