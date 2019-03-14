







MR. CAROLGENE "NICK" NICHOLAS, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in The Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Darrell Buttram officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. He was born July 25, 1931, in Putnam County, W.Va., son of the late Thomas and Hattie Oxley Nicholas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Henington, and two brothers, Harold and Arnold Nicholas. He retired with forty-two years of service from Twentieth Street Bank. He was a longtime member of 26th Street Baptist Church and was a former volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Atkins Nicholas; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie L. and Boyd Herndon of Port Neches, Texas; a son, Steve Nicholas of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Dani) Herndon, Grant (Megan) Herndon and Brent (Christine) Herndon; great-grandchildren, Linkin, Lennon, Elliott and Brooke; he is also survived by a sister, Pauline Collins of Huntington; a brother, Oliver Nicholas of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Pauline Nicholas of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary