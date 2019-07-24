







CAROLINE LEIGH GROVER, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. She was born October 22, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. Growing up, Caroline was well traveled and continued those life experiences with her job as a traveling Registered Nurse. She enjoyed many adventures around the country and shared them with family and friends through photos on social media. She loved the outdoors, going to the mountains and the beach, but most of all she had a love for animals. Caroline is survived by her father, Carl C. Grover and his wife Annette of Lesage, W.Va.; her mother, Sandra Lanzi Fields of Tampa, Fla.; her extended family, Robert Abinsay, Kaylee Rutzebeck, Eric (Jenica) Langdon, Amanda Langdon; and her beloved dog, Beau. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019